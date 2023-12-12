Lexis King Asks His Fans To Stop Calling Themselves ‘Registered Lex Offenders’

Some of Lexis King’s fans have started referring to them as ‘Registered Lex Offenders,” and King wishes that they’d stop. King has been referring to his fanbase as “Intellexuals,” but some have adopted the edgier name and King weighed in the name on his Twitch channel.

“Yeah, the ‘Registered Lex Offenders’ is a little — as much as I think it’s funny, I think that one has to die,” King said (per Fightful). “Because we can’t say that on TV. It’s just a little too, you know, I appreciate the creativity, you guys.”

King faced Carmelo Hayes at NXT Deadline, with Hayes picking up the win.