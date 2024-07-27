Lexis King Discusses a Potential Main Roster Call-Up

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King discussed a potential move to the main roster and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lexis King on a potential move to the main roster: “I was born ready for this. I live and breathe this business. Of course I’m ready. I’m already working like a top guy. I’m already working under guys like Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor that have already taught me how to be a top guy. I already work a main roster style. I go up there and I’ll gel better with those guys than any of these guys down here ever could. I think that they want me on the main roster. I think that they’re begging to get me up to the main roster, but NXT wants to keep me here. I’ve actually heard that in passing. ‘Oh man, they really want Lexis King up there. He’s such a big star.’”

On his plans for NXT: “But you know what, I’m gonna do NXT a favor and I’m gonna stay down here and I’m gonna elevate these young guys and girls, and I’m gonna keep being the best act on this show until they’re begging for me to be on SmackDown and Raw, until they’re dying to have me up there, and then they’re gonna bring me up there, and I’m gonna be the King of SmackDown, I’m gonna be the King of Raw. Because that’s just how it rolls here. This system is designed for Lexis King.”