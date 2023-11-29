wrestling / News
Lexis King: ‘I Am the Hero NXT Deserves’
November 29, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King evoked a line from Christopher Nolans The Dark Knight when a fan asked why his beard resembles the Bat-Signal from Batman. Lexis King wrote in response to the user on social media, “Because I am the hero NXT deserves, but not the one it needs right now…”
Lexis King picked up another win last night on NXT TV, beating Brooks Jensen.
Because I am the hero NXT deserves, but not the one it needs right now… https://t.co/OQt2iQKfDH
— King (@LexisKingWWE) November 29, 2023