Lexis King Says He Has No Ill Will Toward AEW, Was Second Guessing Himself There

Lexis King says he ended up second guessing himself in AEW, noting that he has no bad feelings about the company. King worked in AEW under his real name of Brian Pillman Jr., and he has since left and moved onto WWE where he’s part of the NXT roster. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, King talked about how he’s done a “total 180” in his career in NXT and said that his uncertainty about his work was his own issues, not AEW’s.

“There’s no ill will,” King said (per Wrestling Inc). “But it’s sort of just that mindset. You know, I’ve put myself in that mindset. Nobody else put me in that; I put myself in that mindset of, ‘What’s going on here?’ Sort of that self-doubt. And then I kept grinding … I moved back home. I kept grinding, going to the local school, trying to find out what makes me tick as a performer. And just the experience [of] living there. The experience traveling with AEW made me the performer I am today.”

King was signed with AEW for two years, debuting there in 2019 and signing a deal in July of 2021. He exited the company in 2023.