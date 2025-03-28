Lexis King Weighs In On Being NXT Heritage Cup Champion

Lexis King may not love carrying the NXT Heritage Cup around, but he is enjoying his run as the Heritage Cup Champion. King won the Heritage Cup back in December and has been carrying the cup and defending it since. He appeared on No-Contest Wrestling and was asked during the interview what it was like carrying the cup around.

“It’s honestly the biggest rib ever,” King said (per Fightful). “So there’s a TV Cup and then there’s a house show Cup. The TV cup is about 85 f**king pounds. I mean, it’s unreal how heavy it is. It’s like, I’m walking out there, and my bicep is already torn by the time the match starts from carrying this damn Cup. Now, luckily for me, when we do go on the road, it’s on the creative team to check it and bring it to the venue and all that because I think the Cup, it’s worth $30,000, so it’s a real thing. It’s made out of some real s**t. So I don’t think they trust me with it.”

He continued, “But the other Cup, the working Cup, is at my apartment, so I get to keep that one. That one is half the weight. That one is like 25 pounds. I’m telling you, even then it’s heavy. The hardest part is getting in the ring with it because you gotta shuffle in there and not get caught on the ropes. I’ve gotten pretty good at it, but it’s definitely tough. I like it, I think it’s original, I think it’s unique. No one else has it. Just to be able to say that I have a title in the WWE is such an amazing feeling to have. No one will ever be able to take that away from me. Obviously, it’s a little bit lower on the totem pole than most of the titles, but it’s also different, it’s also original. How belts are we going to have? There’s so many belts. It’s really cool to have something that’s different. I always liked the presentation of it.”

King defended the title on this week’s NXT, defeating Je’Von Evans by countout after Oba Femi attacked Evans.