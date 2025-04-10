wrestling / News

Lexis King Praises the Strength & Skills of Oba Femi

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oba Femi NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent chat with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King had high praise for NXT Champion Oba Femi. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lexis King on Femi:On taking the Pizza Toss from Femi: “I think we can all, as a roster, we all have the consensus that, taking the Pizza Toss from Oba … that’s a tough one to take. It’s one of those bumps where you’re not going up and down or straight, like, you’re going sideways, and you’re coming down, and it’s just like … there’s no way to land on it without feeling like the wind gets knocked out of you. So I always try to, you know, prepare for the Pizza Toss.”

