Lexis King Reflects On The Amount of Creative Freedom He Had In AEW

Lexis King says that the creative freedom he had in AEW was one of the best (and perhaps worst) things about his time there. The NXT star spoke with the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and reflected on his time in AEW, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the creative freedom he had in AEW: “One of the greatest things, and maybe one of the worst things about AEW, was just the utter amount of creative freedom we had. I mean, we had so much. I remember Tony [Khan] coming up to me like, ‘Hey I’m putting you and Griff [Garrison] together. … we’ll just call you The Blondes for now.’ … I thought The Blondes had a ring to it, but we need a little something extra … I thought, well there’s a movie called The Varsity Blues, and we’re The Blondes, why don’t we do The Varsity Blondes.”

On the Varsity Blondes’ downfall: “Things started to look a little grim when they sort’ve removed Julia [Hart] from the group. You know, I thought she was a very imperative part of it. I was very much a huge fan of AEW when I was there, and I still am very much a huge fan, and I wish them all the best.”