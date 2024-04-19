Lexis King Set To Appear At Reality Of Wrestling Show

NXT star Lexis King is coming to Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling for an appearance next month. The Reality of Wrestling Twitter account announced on Thursday that King will be competing at their No Limits show on May 11th, as you can see below.

King is the latest NXT star to appear for ROW following previous appearances by Axiom, Ivy Nile, Charlie Dempsey and more. King last appeared on the April 2nd episode of NXT where he defeated Von Wagner.