wrestling / News
Lexis King Set To Appear At Reality Of Wrestling Show
NXT star Lexis King is coming to Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling for an appearance next month. The Reality of Wrestling Twitter account announced on Thursday that King will be competing at their No Limits show on May 11th, as you can see below.
King is the latest NXT star to appear for ROW following previous appearances by Axiom, Ivy Nile, Charlie Dempsey and more. King last appeared on the April 2nd episode of NXT where he defeated Von Wagner.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
We’re excited to announce WWE NXT Superstar @LexisKingWWE will be in action on Saturday, May 11th in Texas City, Tx at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! #NoLimits
📍9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway
Texas City, TX 77591
🎫 https://t.co/hvKCx1S8Fm pic.twitter.com/2xaFaGwx24
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Put Money On Chances Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company
- Janel Grant Spokesperson Criticizes Rock, John Cena For Staying in Touch With Vince McMahon
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds
- Update on Life for Vince McMahon Post-WWE, Maintaining Contact With Donald Trump, WWE Employees Less Fearful Now