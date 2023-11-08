Lexis King Takes Credit For NXT Ratings Boost

NXT’s jump in the ratings this week are thanks to Lexis King — at least, that’s what he says. As reported, this week’s episode of NXT saw its ratings and audience increase to a 0.26 demo rating and 794,000 viewers, up 30% and 18.5% from the previous week’s numbers. King, who interrupted the main event segment with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to insinuate himself into their business, took to social media to say the ratings increase was all him.

King wrote:

“Leave it to a bonafide star like me to draw ratings and elevate everyone around me! Trick finally got his thumb out of his mouth and now we are one step closer to solving this conundrum… All thanks to the future KING of #WWENXT”