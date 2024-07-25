Lexis King Weighs In On NXT & TNA Crossover, Other Talent Appearing On NXT TV

Lexis King recently shared his thoughts on the crossover between WWE NXT and TNA. King appeared on Busted Open Radio and shared his thoughts on the crossover between the two companies, noting that he’s open to people from any company appearing on the brand. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the crossover between NXT and TNA: “I think it’s cool and all. I don’t care what acronym. TNA, ECW, AEW, I don’t care where you come from. I came from a different acronym at one time. I don’t look at any one roster as a set bubble. I think if you look at pro wrestling, you gotta look at the whole landscape. You gotta look at the entire roster. You got guys like MJF over there in AEW. He could come over here at any time and steal anybody’s spot if he wanted to. So I don’t look at different factions as this, that, or the other.”

On other promotions’ talent appearing on NXT: “I think of everybody as an opponent. Everybody is an enemy of mine, and if you’re coming over to my show and taking spots, you’re on my radar because I’m the King of NXT, and this is my domain. You’re gonna come in here and you’re gonna parade around that TNA flag, well, you better be getting ready to get in the ring and throw some hands because I’m fighting for my spot too. I don’t care what acronym that is. We’re all wrestlers, we’re all in this business together, and I think we should all be fighting for these spots equally as hard, and we should all be putting on our best performances.”