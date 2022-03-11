Leyla Hirsch Comments on Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Says She Stands With Ukraine

AEW’s Leyla Hirsch has issued a statement on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, noting that she stands with Ukraine in the matter. Hirsch, who was born in Russia but moved to the US at eight years old, posted to Twitter to comment on the situation, as you can see below.

Hirsch wrote:

“I want to make something very clear. I stand with Ukraine one hundred percent and my heart breaks for its citizens who are suffering at the hands of Vladimir Putin. I was born in Russia. I came to the US at eight years of age and became an American citizen. I cannot change my heritage any more than any other citizen can change theirs. The mere fact that I was born in Russia does not mean that I support this brutal dictator. Everyone who would even suggest such a thing is simply wrong, plain and simple.”