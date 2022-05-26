wrestling / News
Leyla Hirsch Confirms She Underwent ACL Surgery
Leyla Hirsch has confirmed that she underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday to confirm a report from earlier this month that she suffered an injury during an AEW Dark: Elevation taping.
The post read:
“On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery.
Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete.”
There’s no word on a timetable for her return. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hirsch for a quick and full recovery.
