Leyla Hirsch Files Trademark On Her In-Ring Name

Fightful reports that on July 21, Leyla Hirsch filed to trademark her in-ring name, with marks for ‘Leyla Hirsch’ and ‘Legit Leyla Hirsch’.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.“