wrestling / News
Leyla Hirsch Files Trademark On Her In-Ring Name
July 24, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on July 21, Leyla Hirsch filed to trademark her in-ring name, with marks for ‘Leyla Hirsch’ and ‘Legit Leyla Hirsch’.
The trademark is for: “Mark For: LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.“
More Trending Stories
- Note On Recent Return of Harry Smith to WWE, Original Plan For Him
- Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Turning Heel On WWE At Invasion PPV, Discussions To Add WCW-Branded Show
- Ryan Nemeth On What Led To His WWE NXT Release, Dolph Ziggler Getting In Trouble For Advertising His AEW Matches