Leyla Hirsch Praises Vickie Guerrero’s Work With AEW’s Women, Who She Wants to Face

Leyla Hirsch has a lot of praise for how much help Vickie Guerrero has offered the woman of AEW. Hirsch spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about her AEW run and more, and the show sent along the following highlights and full video:

On who she wants to face in AEW: “Everybody? I want to get in a room with everybody. I think right now, though. I want to face Tay Conti….she has the Judo background, I have the amateur wrestling background. So I think we would have a killer match.”

On the influence amateur wrestling’s had on her: “For me, I think if it wasn’t for amateur wrestling, like, my basics wouldn’t be as good. So like in amateur wrestling, and professional wrestling, footwork is like everything, you know, so because of amateur wrestling, when I stepped into professional wrestling, my footwork was there, I picked up things. So you know, so easily. You know, like an amateur wrestling, we’d have to do a lot of rolls. In amateur wrestling, that’s one of the most important things is to know how to roll. So to me, I think amateur wrestling is very similar to professional wrestling. And I think you just have to know how to combine those two together now, which I’m still learning, you know, and I think like Kurt Angle, did an amazing job with that… And I would tell anybody to do amateur wrestling… to learn that stuff.”

On Vickie Guerrero helping female talent in AEW: “One person that I love in AEW is Vickie Guerrero. She’s one of the most nicest people I’ve ever met in wrestling. But she’s nice to everybody. I mean, not just the top people, but people like the extras. And like when I like when I watch it, like talk to other people. And I’m just like, wow, like, I hope I can be like that. Or like, I wish everybody was like Vicki, just so kind giving, sharing her knowledge…she’s a great example of like, how wrestlers should be or just people in general.”