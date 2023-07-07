Leyla Hirsch Returns To Action On ROH TV

Leyla Hirsch made her return to the ring on this week’s ROH TV, subbing in for Maria Kanellis-Bennett. Thursday’s episode saw Kanellis-Bennett come out for her scheduled match with her Kingdom stablemates against The Infantry and Trish Adora, only to reveal that she wasn’t cleared to return yet. She instead said that she had a replacement and introduced Hirsch, who joined Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in picking up a win over their opponents.

Hirsch had ben out of action since she suffered a torn ACL back in April of 2023 in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Hirsh said after the match that she was “here to stay” in ROH.