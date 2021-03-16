wrestling / News
Leyla Hirsch Signs With AEW
AEW has added a new member to its women’s division in Leyla Hirsch. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Hirsch, who has been working AEW matches on Dark and Dynamite since October, has signed a full deal with the company.
Khan wrote:
“Congratulations and welcome aboard officially to @LegitLeyla Hirsch, I’m thrilled to have you signed to @AEW! Thank you very much to Leyla and to all of you great fans who support @AEWonTNT for making this possible!”
Hirsch also posted to comment on her signing, writing:
“Wow it’s official! So many emotions right now. Thank you to @TonyKhan and @AEW for allowing me to be a part of this amazing team. Now the hard work really begins. #LEGIT”
