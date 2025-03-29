wrestling / News

Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade Added to Bloodsport XIII

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bloodsport Image Credit: GCW

Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Leyla Hirsch and Jordan Blade for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Maika, Konami, Gabe Kidd, Jonathan Gresham, Karrion Kross, Karmen Petrovic, Charlie Dempsey

