wrestling / News
Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade Added to Bloodsport XIII
Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Leyla Hirsch and Jordan Blade for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Maika, Konami, Gabe Kidd, Jonathan Gresham, Karrion Kross, Karmen Petrovic, Charlie Dempsey
Making her return since Bloodsport 3, Leyla Hirsch will have a newcomer awaiting her in the ring, and with their BJJ background, this grappler wants to play spoiler by choking Hirsch OUT.
Leyla Hirsch takes on Jordan Blade at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. pic.twitter.com/ZhJzbV1SzA
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 29, 2025
