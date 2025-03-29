Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade Added to Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Leyla Hirsch and Jordan Blade for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Jonathan Gresham, Royce Isaacs, Maika, Konami, Gabe Kidd, Jonathan Gresham, Karrion Kross, Karmen Petrovic, Charlie Dempsey