Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa, PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW dynamite

AEW will begin the Women’s Eliminator tournament with a first round match between Leyla Hirsh and Thunder Rosa on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The tournament will also feature Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, Maki Itoh, Serena Deeb, Riho, Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Nyla Rose and Anna Jay.

Meanwhile, a match between PAC and Ryan Nemeth was also announced.

Here’s the updated listing for this week’s Dynamite:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela
* Women’s Eliminator Tournament First Round: Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa
* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
* PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

AEW Dynamite, Leyla Hirsh, Thunder Rosa

