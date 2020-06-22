wrestling / News

Ligero Deletes Twitter Account After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

June 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, Ligero was one of several British wrestlers accused of sexual misconduct, after someone claimed that he sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. Another woman made similar claims while a third said he sexually assaulted her. Ligero later denied the assault claims but apologized for the others.

Now, he has decided to delete his Twitter account, following in the steps of Joey Ryan.

