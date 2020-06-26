Ligero Released By WWE

Last week when the #SpeakingOut movement began, Ligero was one of several UK wrestlers accused, as two women claimed he sexually harassed them while another said he sexually assaulted her. Ligero denied the claims but later deleted his Twitter account.

PWInsider reports that WWE has officially released Ligero from the company and has removed his profile from WWE.com. They have yet to publicly comment on the release or confirm it. While several wrestlers employed by WWE have been accused, only Ligero and Jack Gallagher were fired. WWE had said in a statement last week that it planned to conduct an internal investigation into the claims.