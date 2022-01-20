wrestling / News
Lights Out Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite: Beach Break
January 19, 2022
A Lights Out match and more have been announced for next week’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:
* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy
* TNT Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0
Challenge. Accepted #AEWDynamite next week round IV between #CodyRhodes and @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/AWJeaLSc2A
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 20, 2022
