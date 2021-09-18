wrestling / News
Lights Out Match & More Set For AEW Rampage: Grand Slam
The lineup for next week’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam has been beefed up with a Lights Out match and more. AEW announced following this week’s Rampage that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will battle Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out bout on next week’s show.
In addition, Lucha Bros will team with Santana and Ortiz against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade while Penelope Ford will go face Anna Jay.
You can see the full lineup below for the show:
* Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki
* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Men of the Year
* Adam Cole & Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage
* Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
* * Lucha Brothers & Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party & The Butcher and The Blade
Just added to an already stacked #AEWRampage: Grand Slam next Friday on TNT
– Lights Out Match: @JonMoxley/#EddieKingston v @suzuki_D_minoru/@LanceHoyt
– 8-man Tag: #LuchaBros/@Santana_Proud/@Ortiz_Powerful v #PrivateParty/#TheButcher/#TheBlade
– @annajay___ v @thePenelopeFord pic.twitter.com/AmQPqY33ly
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2021
