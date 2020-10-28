Likely WrestleMania 37 Stadium To Be 20% Capacity For Super Bowl

The stadium that is expected to host WrestleMania 37 will have a 20% capacity when the Super Bowl arrives there in February. As previously reported, WWE is believed likely to bring next year’s Grandest Show of them All to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida instead of the originally-planned SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The move is likely due to the fact that California is unlikely to be opening stadiums for live events with crowds by the time of WrestleMania, and Vince McMahon is said to hope for a full capacity at Raymond James Stadium.

That possibility took a hit due to news from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who reports that the NFL is planning for a 20% capacity at the stadium for Super Bowl LV, which would mean an attendance of between 13,000 and 15,000 fans. While Florida governor Ron DeSantis has encouraged NFL teams in Florida to go full capacity for home games, the teams have decided to stick with the 20% limit. This news comes after the NFL said in September that they were planning for a “full house” for Super Bowl LV, before there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

While McMahon may want to push for full capacity and DeSantis may support such a plan, the decision would likely rest in the hands of league and stadium officials. Super Bowl LV is currently scheduled for February 7th, and WrestleMania 37 is set for March 28th.

It must also be said that WWE has not officially made an announcement regarding the location for WrestleMania 37, and made the following statement earlier this month about a potential venue change:

“We have nothing to report and given the current environment, we continue to monitor locations for all of our potential events.”