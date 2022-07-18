wrestling / News

Lil Scrappy Responds To Baron Black’s Challenge For Battle Slam: the Takeover

July 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Black Lil Scrappy Battle Slam: The Takeover Image Credit: Battle Slam

As previously reported, a match between Baron Black and rapper Lil Scrappy is set to main event Battle Slam: The Takeover on July 28. In a post on Twitter, the promotion shared comments from Scrappy, who comments on the challenge from Black.

He said: “What you say? In yo city? [Laughs] Hey baby, the city mine. Everybody know Atlanta mine, Jack, feel me? I mean we don’t even know you. You a rassler, baby, you know what I’m saying? You should be happy that I’m introducing you to my world, you know what I’m saying? And I’m happy to be involved in yours.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lil Scrappy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading