Lil Scrappy Responds To Baron Black’s Challenge For Battle Slam: the Takeover

As previously reported, a match between Baron Black and rapper Lil Scrappy is set to main event Battle Slam: The Takeover on July 28. In a post on Twitter, the promotion shared comments from Scrappy, who comments on the challenge from Black.

He said: “What you say? In yo city? [Laughs] Hey baby, the city mine. Everybody know Atlanta mine, Jack, feel me? I mean we don’t even know you. You a rassler, baby, you know what I’m saying? You should be happy that I’m introducing you to my world, you know what I’m saying? And I’m happy to be involved in yours.”