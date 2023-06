Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has released a new track called ‘Nakamura’, which samples the WWE theme song of Shinsuke Nakamura. The song appears on his third album The Pink Tape, which is available now. There are also wrestling-themed lyrics, which include:

I’m thе king of the ring, I could take off for ya (Woah)

Feel like Nakamura jumpin’ off the top, dog (Woah)