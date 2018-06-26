Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, Lilian Garcia Was Backstage At Raw, Mojo Rawley Has Issues With No Way Jose’s Cheeseburger Friend

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lilian Garcia

– Lilian Garcia was backstage at last night’s WWE Raw…

– An elimination tag match featuring The Lucha House Party vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick is set for tonight’ WWE 205 Live.

– Here is video from last night’s WWE Raw, where Mojo Rawley makes fun of No Way Jose’s cheeseburger friend, named Todd…

article topics :

Lilian Garcia, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading