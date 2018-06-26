WWE News: Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, Lilian Garcia Was Backstage At Raw, Mojo Rawley Has Issues With No Way Jose’s Cheeseburger Friend

– Lilian Garcia was backstage at last night’s WWE Raw…

Did you guys watch @wwe #RAW tonight?!! Sooooo Good especially match between @WWERollins VS @HEELZiggler w @DMcIntyreWWE !!!😱 Thank you #WWE for inviting me backstage. Felt so good to be back home w the family! 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/gK1rOlV4pA — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) June 26, 2018

– An elimination tag match featuring The Lucha House Party vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick is set for tonight’ WWE 205 Live.

– Here is video from last night’s WWE Raw, where Mojo Rawley makes fun of No Way Jose’s cheeseburger friend, named Todd…