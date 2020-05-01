wrestling / News

Various News: Lilian Garcia Teases Big Announcement Next Week, Lucha Family Tries Disney Popcorn Buckets

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Lilian Garcia has a big announcement coming next week, and teased it in a new video. Garcia posted the video to her Chasing Glory YouTube channel, inviting fans to “become part of the culture” and setting May 5th as the announcement date:

– Kalisto and Lady Lucha posted a new video to their Lucha Family YouTube account trying out different Disney Popcorn Bucket Collections:

