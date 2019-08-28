Lilian Garcia Comments On Getting WWE Superstars To Open Up On Serious Issues For Her Podcast

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lilian Garcia spoke about her podcast Chasing Glory and how she’s had WWE superstars on it over the years to talk about personal stories and serious issues. Here are highlights:

On getting the OC to open up on the most recent episode: “I knew I wanted to do stories of these Superstars I worked with all of these years, but I didn’t know how amazing it was gonna turn into and how much I would learn about my co-workers. Bringing that to the masses has been so much fun. This interview [The OC] in particular was so great because you get to see The OC as bad asses in the ring and heels, but you don’t know much about them. So for them to let loose and hear their life stories and also the camaraderie of the three of them, you can really feel how much of a brotherhood the three of them have. Then AJ, because he brought these guys in and feels like the big brother, he’s feeling bittersweet because he’s still feeling for them. Again, it’s listening to the struggle that people think that AJ is on Cloud Nine but not understanding that he’s feeling responsible for Luke and Karl. But now being able to talk about it is a beautiful thing.”

On if there are any restrictions with WWE talent: “No. I’ve been lucky enough where [WWE] has trusted me with the talent to be able to run these interviews. I don’t have anybody there from the staff overseeing and nothing is edited, so it’s been great. I’m very respectful and I’m not into bashing anyone.”

On dealing with serious issues: “The one thing Chasing Glory has become synonymously known for is being able to talk about the hard issues that happened to the Superstars themselves or someone close to them. That’s the beauty of the show because life is hard and tough things are gonna happen to you or someone close to you. It’s only when society is able to talk about anything and everything that we can feel less alone and feel like there is a solution. I applaud and thank my guests all the time for allowing me to dive in and talk to them about these serious issues that happened in their lives as it’s been able to help so many people who say, ‘This show has saved my life,’ because now they don’t feel as alone as before.”