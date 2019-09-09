Lilian Garcia Hasn’t Had Talks About Joining WWE’s Podcast Network

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lilian Garcia revealed that she hasn’t had talks with WWE to bring her podcast Chasing Glory to their recently announced podcast network. Here are highlights:

On reuniting with Steve Austin at RAW earlier this year: “It’s always so great to get together with Steve. It’s awesome. We have such a chemistry together and have been friends for years now. Even after we left WWE we always stated in touch and we lived in Marina Del Ray together for a while.”

On her fondest memory of Austin in WWE: “Well the beer [laughs]. Anytime I think of Steve I think of beer. The problem was, at the time I was extremely allergic to beer! So that’s how it started where I’m thinking to myself what do I do? I can’t say to him that I don’t wanna drink this beer with you. So that’s when he started just pouring it on me and it wouldn’t go in my mouth. He thought that was the coolest thing ever so that’s how it all started.”

On if she’s talked with WWE about joining their podcast network: “I congratulate WWE for that and I think they see how podcasts are growing. We’ll see what happens, but I have not had any discussions with them at all. They have been very supportive of allowing me to interview the Superstars and even having Stephanie McMahon on. Even Stephanie thanked me for having a platform for Superstars to tell their stories.”

On the work that goes into a podcast: “It is a full-time job and thank God for my staff. Some of them have been with me since day one and they help with the research and give me bullet points. But I like to keep it more conversation-based too in that I feel like I’m a little different than other shows in that I allow the conversation to take root and take me in a direction. Sometimes I’m in hotel rooms like when I went to SummerSlam and I don’t have any lighting there and am just working with what I have. But I think that’s part of the tagline – it’s real and it’s raw. So that’s what Chasing Glory has been – a culmination of the team – and then the fans coming with the feedback and interviews like this, Nick, really help the show. So thank you.”

On Seth Rollins revealing on her podcast he didn’t know his father: “When he said that I was like, ‘Oh wow! How did that make you feel? Did it make you feel like you were missing out?’ Then he talked about his stepfather stepping in which shows family doesn’t have to be from your blood. It can be the people that come into your life and support and love you. Hopefully hearing about Seth talk about that [will help others in similar situations]. I let the conversation go in a natural direction and I think that’s what brought out the authenticity of it.”