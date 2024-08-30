Lilian Garcia Recalls Sharing Ring With Samantha Irvin, ‘Passing The Torch’ Moment

Lilian Garcia had a moment in the ring with Samantha Irvin earlier this year, and she recently discussed the “passing the torch” moment. Garcia appeared on WWE Raw in May and announced with Irvin, something she looked back on during a Busted Open Radio appearance. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On announcing with Irvin: “It was Triple H who was like, ‘I kind of want to put the two of you together to announce this match.’ Something came over me to put her over and it was genuine. People were like, ‘It’s a passing of the torch moment,’ and that’s what it became.”

On meeting Irvin for the first time: “I only met her one time. I was visiting and I went to ringside and she was so cute. She was so giddy. She said, ‘You don’t understand. I grew up watching you. You inspire me and I’m doing this because of you.’ I said, ‘That’s exactly what you’re doing right now to the next generation.'”