wrestling / News
Various News: Charly Caruso Says She’s Not Leaving WWE, Lilian Garcia Relaunching Her Chasing Glory Podcast
– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced that she’s going to soon be relaunching her Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast. She previously announced in May that the show was leaving PodcastOne but would return later on. She has announced on Instagram that the show will return on Monday, July 2 on multiple audio platforms, including a Chasing Glory app. You can check out those announcements below.
Mark your calendars! 🗓 #ChasingGlory podcast will be back BIGGER THAN EVER in 2 weeks, Monday, July 2nd!! Spread the word and get ready for more #Real , #Raw & #Inspiring interviews! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 CHASING GLORY will be now be available in more places than ever! Available on: #spotify #applepodcasts #iHeartRADIO #spreaker #overcast #tuneIn #stitcher #soundcloud AND the all NEW “CHASING GLORY APP”! All coming to you in 2 short weeks!!!! 🙌🏼👍🏼🤗 #prepare #dontmissout
Seriously @WWE @billiekaywwe & @peytonroycewwe , you have me laughing hysterically! 🤣 Thank you for supporting #ChasingGlory as it relaunches Monday, July 2nd!!!!! Like #theiiconics said, make sure and go back NOW & listen to their episode on Chasing Glory! It was epic! 🙌🏼 Just click the link in the BIO ⬆️! Remember, you will be able to find “Chasing Glory” on more platforms then EVER BEFORE! ⬇️ @spotify @applepodcasts @iheartradio @spreaker_ @tunein @stitcherpodcasts @soundcloud @youtube #overcastpodcast #googlepodcasts AND the all NEW “CHASING GLORY APP”! All heading your way Monday, July 2!! #spreadtheword !! 🙌🏼 #wwesuperstars #relaunch #freshstart #real #raw #inspiring
Thank you @wwe @titusoneilwwe for your tremendous support in spreading the word about the relaunch of #ChasingGlory and sharing your incredible journey in one of the past episodes. You are such an inspiring humanitarian!! 🙌🏼 Chasing Glory will be available on more platforms than ever!! @spotify @applepodcasts @iheartradio @spreaker_ @tunein @stitcherpodcasts @soundcloud @youtube #overcastpodcast #googlepodcasts AND the all NEW “CHASING GLORY APP”! All coming your way Monday, July 2nd! #real #raw #inspiring #spreadtheword 🙌🏼
– Instagram account recently noted on her Instagram account that she became a certified personal trainer for the National Academy of Sports Medicine. This led to some questions if she was preparing to leave WWE. Caruso later responded to a fan, writing on social media, “No way! Doing this on the side!” She later edited her response, saying, “Don’t worry, not leaving WWE.”
I did it!! I’m a NASM certified personal trainer!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 (don’t worry, not leaving WWE!) I’m so excited to take my love of fitness to the next level and hope I can help others to be as passionate as I am about living their best and healthiest lives! Still figuring out the details as far as training and such goes, but all I can say is lots of exciting things are in store!! 🤗👏🏽 so happy and so excited! Oh, and happy #NationalSelfieDay! 🤳🏻 #nasm #personaltrainer #fitness #hardworkpaysoff #nyc #newyork @nasm_fitness