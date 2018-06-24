Various News: Charly Caruso Says She’s Not Leaving WWE, Lilian Garcia Relaunching Her Chasing Glory Podcast

– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced that she’s going to soon be relaunching her Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast. She previously announced in May that the show was leaving PodcastOne but would return later on. She has announced on Instagram that the show will return on Monday, July 2 on multiple audio platforms, including a Chasing Glory app. You can check out those announcements below.

– Instagram account recently noted on her Instagram account that she became a certified personal trainer for the National Academy of Sports Medicine. This led to some questions if she was preparing to leave WWE. Caruso later responded to a fan, writing on social media, “No way! Doing this on the side!” She later edited her response, saying, “Don’t worry, not leaving WWE.”