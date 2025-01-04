Lilian Garcia Returns To WWE SmackDown As Ring Announcer

Lilian Garcia has made the move to WWE Smackdown, making her return to the brand as ring announcer. As reported on Tuesday, Garcia and Alicia Taylor have had their brands switched, with Taylor now working Raw while Garcia works Smackdown. Garcia appeared on Friday’s show as ring announcer.

