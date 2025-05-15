Lilian Garcia Will Be The Ring Announcer For Saturday Night’s Main Event

In a post on Instagram, Lilian Garcia announced that she would be the ring announcer for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. Garcia returned as the full-time ring announcer last year when Samantha Irvin left the company. Garcia finished up her run back in March.

She wrote: “9 more days until I’m back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world! @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event on @nbc @peacock can’t get here soon enough!! Let’s gooooo!!”