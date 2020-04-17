wrestling / News
WWE News: Lilian Garcia Hosting Ringside With WWE Charity Event, Gallows and Anderson’s Podcast Hits #1
– Lilian Garcia is set to host a Ringside With WWE charity event tomorrow featuring other WWE stars and legends. The event will take place at 3:15 AT and will feature appearances by Bret ‘The ‘Hitman’ Hart, Matt Hardy, Mandy Rose, Tommy Dreamer, Rey Mysterio, and Jerry Lawler.
You can find out more here.
– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talkin’ Shop podcast has hit #1 among sports podcasts on Apple Podcasts after three episodes. The show’s official Twitter account revealed the news today:
Wow! @TalknShop is the no.1 Sports podcast on Apple! Thank you Hoots. It’s been a crazy week. We appreciate y’all.
This week is a banger of an episode.
Patreon will be updated tomorrow:https://t.co/xx7opNTtMf
Rate, Subscribe, Review
Apple: https://t.co/Gu3v1yw3bA pic.twitter.com/ri7TUDoqxI
— The Hoots (@TalknShop) April 17, 2020
