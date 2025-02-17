Lilian Garcia To Fill In For Alicia Taylor On WWE Raw

In a post on Instagram, Lilian Garcia announced that she was heading to the WWE Raw tonight for ring introduction duties.

Garcia will be filling in for Alicia Taylor. Here is the current card for the show:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez

* Sami Zayn to appear

* Bianca Belair and Naomi to appear

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai