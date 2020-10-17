wrestling / News
Lilian Garcia To Make Big Announcement On Monday
Lilian Garcia is set to make a “big announcement” on Monday, as she revealed on social media today. The former WWE ring announcer and host of the Chasing Glory podcast posted to her Twitter account to tease the announcement, as you can see below.
Garcia’s podcast has been on hiatus since June, and seems likely to be related to the show’s return. Garcia posted to YouTube last week noting that the show will be back soon and teased a big announcement, as you can see below. Garcia is also set to appear on The Bump next week; it is being speculated on social media (but not confirmed) that Garcia’s podcast could be coming to WWE’s podcast network, which just added Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s Swerve City Podcast.
So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! 😉😘 pic.twitter.com/sV0eL8kzn1
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 16, 2020
