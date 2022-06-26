wrestling / News
Limited Additional Seats Released For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
If you wanted to attend tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but hadn’t gotten tickets yet, some additional tickets have been released. AEW announced on Saturday evening that some additional seating had been released for the PPV in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, as you can see below.
The tickets for the additional seating are $35, and you can see the seating chart here.
Additional seats are available NOW for the #AEW x #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor PPV Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, IL! Get your tickets now at 🎟https://t.co/QIHa39MvFf pic.twitter.com/tLLBB4c0Mz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2022
