wrestling / News

Limited Additional Seats Released For Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

If you wanted to attend tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but hadn’t gotten tickets yet, some additional tickets have been released. AEW announced on Saturday evening that some additional seating had been released for the PPV in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, as you can see below.

The tickets for the additional seating are $35, and you can see the seating chart here.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

