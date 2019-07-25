wrestling / News
Limited Secondary Market Tickets Available for AEW All Out
July 25, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently only 640 tickets available on the secondary market with the lowest price at $149.
With AEW Double or Nothing, the event sold out instantly and many fans were turned away. There wasn’t a strong demand for the limited secondary market tickets at the time. However, All Out, which turned away a higher number of people, has similarly limited tickets but they are selling for over $230 average. This will end up as one of the highest per-ticket secondary market averages for a wrestling show ever. It is currently close to Wrestlemania in the New York market this year for the average sale price on the secondary market for a wrestling event.
