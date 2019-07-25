wrestling / News

Limited Secondary Market Tickets Available for AEW All Out

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently only 640 tickets available on the secondary market with the lowest price at $149.

With AEW Double or Nothing, the event sold out instantly and many fans were turned away. There wasn’t a strong demand for the limited secondary market tickets at the time. However, All Out, which turned away a higher number of people, has similarly limited tickets but they are selling for over $230 average. This will end up as one of the highest per-ticket secondary market averages for a wrestling show ever. It is currently close to Wrestlemania in the New York market this year for the average sale price on the secondary market for a wrestling event.

