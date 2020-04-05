Limited Series About The Undertaker To Air On WWE Network

During Wrestlemania tonight, a commercial aired for a new limited series coming to the WWE Network that will focus on The Undertaker. The series is called ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ and will look at the most recent years of his career. It will feature interviews with current WWE superstars and names like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, as well as the Dead Man himself.

A sneak peek of the series will air during night two of Wrestlemania tomorrow night.