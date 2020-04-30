Limited Series MLW Anthology Coming To BeIN Sports

Major League Wrestling has announced that the limited series MLW Anthology will debut on BeIN Sports starting May 16. Here’s a press release:

MLW ANTHOLOGY to premiere this May

New limited series coming to beIN SPORTS

New York — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the MLW Anthology series is coming to beIN SPORTS this spring.

MLW Anthology will spotlight the biggest rivalries, iconic athletes and championship classics spanning the history of MLW dating back to 2002.

With unprecedented access behind the wrestlers’ journeys and the league itself, the MLW Anthology series is must see TV this spring.

“This is a project we had planned for further down the road but we wanted to surprise fans with some fun and joy during this challenging period,” said MLW CEO and Creator Court Bauer.

The project, originally slated for 2021, will feature supplemental content and rare access behind the scenes with never before seen material thanks to recently discovered lost footage from 2002-04.

The series will examine the stories and events from the league’s inception to present day.

MLW Anthology premieres Saturday night May 16 in conjunction with MLW Fusion.

Over the years MLW has been the home of some of the most storied wrestling families, celebrated legends and destination for the next generation of grapplers, including: Satoshi Kojima, Terry Funk, CM Punk, LA Park, Dusty Rhodes, Steve Corino, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Matt Riddle, the Von Erichs, Alex Hammerstone, Eli “Umaga” Fatu, Tom Lawlor, Jacob Fatu, Ricochet, Low Ki, Gary Hart and countless others. Many will be featured in the MLW Anthology series in the coming weeks.