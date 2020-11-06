Limited Tickets For AEW Full Gear Nearly Sold Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the limited amount of tickets for Full Gear tomorrow night have nearly sold out, with only 45 tickets left.

All but six were priced at $130 or more. With business partner tickets, that will result in an attendance of a little over 1,000. This would be the second largest US crowd for wrestling since the pandemic started. While it is close to selling out, it should be noted that All Out in September sold out instantly.