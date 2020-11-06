wrestling / News
Limited Tickets For AEW Full Gear Nearly Sold Out
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the limited amount of tickets for Full Gear tomorrow night have nearly sold out, with only 45 tickets left.
All but six were priced at $130 or more. With business partner tickets, that will result in an attendance of a little over 1,000. This would be the second largest US crowd for wrestling since the pandemic started. While it is close to selling out, it should be noted that All Out in September sold out instantly.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley on How Wild It Is for Triple H to Put Her Over, How Far the Women’s Division Has Come
- Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show