Limited Tickets Still Available For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has sent out a press release announcing that there are still a limited amount of tickets available for MLW War Chamber this Saturday.

Injustice hits Dallas this Saturday in tag action against Gringo Loco & Air Wolf

Advisory: tickets in limited quantities available for MLW’s Dallas debut

Major League Wrestling today announced Injustice’s Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil vs. Gringo Loco & Air Wolf for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area this Saturday September 7.

The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The #Injustice movement made a statement last week on FUSION in a thrilling trios match against Gringo Loco, Air Wolf and Zenshi (WATCH). Now, Gringo Loco and Air Wolf hope to reverse Injustice’s fortunes as the four square off in tag team competition in Dallas.

The social advocates known as Injustice emerged this summer led by Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil protesting biased officiating and unfair treatment… only to flagrantly break the rules in several encounters against Gringo Loco.

Now Gringo Loco and Air Wolf look to silence the Injustice movement in what promises to be a fast moving bout between four high fliers.

Will Gringo Loco and Air Wolf triumph or will Injustice prevail?

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Low Ki (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c)

BUNKHOUSE MATCH

Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Séptimo Dragón & Magnus

A tribute to Gary Hart

Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James

The debut of Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez

Gringo Loco & Air Wolf vs. Injustice’s Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil

Zenshi vs. Jordan Oliver of Injustice

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.