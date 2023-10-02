wrestling / News
Limitless Anniversary VIII Results: Alec Price In Last Man Standing Match, More
Limitless Wrestling held their eighth anniversary show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Yarmouth, Maine show, which aired on IWTV (per Fightful):
* JT Dunn def. Joey Janela
* Aaron Rourke def. Kevin Blackwood
* 1 Called Manders def. Ricky Smokes
* BEEF def. Alexander Lee
* MSP def. Above The Rest
* Conner Murphy def. Kody Lane and Love Doug and Puf
* Last Man Standing Match: Dezmond Cole def. Alec Price
#LimitlessVIII @1called_manders pic.twitter.com/JG6wi8ZXCv
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 1, 2023
Things are far from over between ATR and MSP #LimitlessVIII pic.twitter.com/mLIsg2rxMw
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) October 1, 2023
#LimitlessVIII @PerfectAaron1 pic.twitter.com/nsBSEfxnXZ
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- MJF on AEW Having the Best Roster, the Company’s Next Media Rights Deal
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW