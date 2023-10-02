Limitless Anniversary VIII Results: Alec Price In Last Man Standing Match, More

Limitless Wrestling held their eighth anniversary show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the Yarmouth, Maine show, which aired on IWTV (per Fightful):

* JT Dunn def. Joey Janela

* Aaron Rourke def. Kevin Blackwood

* 1 Called Manders def. Ricky Smokes

* BEEF def. Alexander Lee

* MSP def. Above The Rest

* Conner Murphy def. Kody Lane and Love Doug and Puf

* Last Man Standing Match: Dezmond Cole def. Alec Price