Limitless Dirty Laundry Results 12.3.22: Ace Romero Defends Title, More

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Limitless Dirty Laundry Image Credit: Limitless Wrestling

Limitless Wrestling’s Dirty Laundry show took place last night, with Ace Romero defending the promotion’s title and more. You can see the results from the Yarmouth, Maine show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Dezmond Cole def. Bryan Keith

* B3CCA def. Kylie Rae

* Channing Thomas def. CPA

* Above The Rest def. The WorkHorsemen

* Rip Byson def. Ryan Mooney

* Andy Brown def. Brett Ryan Gosselin

* No DQ Limitless World Championship Match: Ace Romero def. SLADE

