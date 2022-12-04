wrestling / News
Limitless Dirty Laundry Results 12.3.22: Ace Romero Defends Title, More
Limitless Wrestling’s Dirty Laundry show took place last night, with Ace Romero defending the promotion’s title and more. You can see the results from the Yarmouth, Maine show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Dezmond Cole def. Bryan Keith
* B3CCA def. Kylie Rae
* Channing Thomas def. CPA
* Above The Rest def. The WorkHorsemen
* Rip Byson def. Ryan Mooney
* Andy Brown def. Brett Ryan Gosselin
* No DQ Limitless World Championship Match: Ace Romero def. SLADE
LARIATOOO@LWMaine #DirtyLaundry
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bt161 pic.twitter.com/LByGqC7oMM
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) December 4, 2022
What a combo! @UpAndyBrown @LWMaine #DirtyLaundry
➡️ @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bt161 pic.twitter.com/I2WTe6U5ta
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) December 4, 2022
