wrestling / News
Limitless Euphoria Results: Daniel Garcia vs. Anthony Greene, Dirty Dango Makes His Debut
Limitless Wrestling held Euphoria at the Yarmouth Amvets Post 2 in Yarmouth, Maine on Saturday, with the show featuring Daniel Garcia vs. Anthony Greene in the main event, the debut of Dirty Dango (aka Fandango in WWE), and much more.
Here are the quick results from the event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Alec Price def. Nolo Kitano, Lee Moriarty, and Brad Cashew
* JT Dunn attacked Price
* Ace Romero def. Kevin Blackwood
* The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) def. MSP (Danger Kid & Aiden Aggro)
* Davienne, Becca, & The Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) def. Prestigious (Mac Daniels, Channing Thomas, BRG & Jon Alba)
* As per the stipulation, Alba is banned from Limitless through 2021
* Art Canvas Death Match: Love Doug def. Ava Everett
* Rip Byson def. 1 Called Manders
* Jay Lyon & Midas Black def. Mark Sterling & VSK
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Anthony Greene def. Daniel Garcia (c) to win the title
* Prestigious attacked Greene after the match. Ace Romero and a debuting Dirty Dango made the save
😱 @theleemoriarty locks all three of his opponents in submissions @LWMaine Euphoria @ThePrizeCityOG @nolo_kitano @ItsCashewTime pic.twitter.com/nlZ3mXeYgg
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 26, 2021
Good lord!!! @davienne__ ended @JonAlba @LWMaine last night pic.twitter.com/zrTjt4LZLa
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) September 26, 2021
3 Dudes With Attitude pic.twitter.com/H7nPAc5f8z
— Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) September 26, 2021
Thank you @GarciaWrestling for your title reign, it was amazing to watch. @LWMaine pic.twitter.com/5HQAGapv0o
— Michael Labbe (@Superstarml) September 26, 2021
