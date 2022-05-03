Limitless Hard Not To Act Reckless Results 05.01.22, Alex Hammerstone, Anthony Greene In Action

Limitless Wrestling hosted Hard Not To Act Reckless event on April 30 from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV on May 1. Check out the full results below (per Fightful).

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)

* BRG (w/ Jon Alba & Mac Daniels) def. Dezmond Cole and Mortar and Ryan Mooney

* Alex Hammerstone def. Gnarls Garvin

* Anthony Greene def. Channing Thomas (w/ Jon Alba)

* University Rules: Brad Cashew (w/ Dean Furnacola) def. Gangrel by DQ

* ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Ava Everett (w/ Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) def. Shannon LeVangie

* Limitless World Championship: Alec Price (c) def. Rip Byson