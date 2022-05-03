wrestling / News
Limitless Hard Not To Act Reckless Results 05.01.22, Alex Hammerstone, Anthony Greene In Action
Limitless Wrestling hosted Hard Not To Act Reckless event on April 30 from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV on May 1. Check out the full results below (per Fightful).
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan)
* BRG (w/ Jon Alba & Mac Daniels) def. Dezmond Cole and Mortar and Ryan Mooney
* Alex Hammerstone def. Gnarls Garvin
* Anthony Greene def. Channing Thomas (w/ Jon Alba)
* University Rules: Brad Cashew (w/ Dean Furnacola) def. Gangrel by DQ
* ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Ava Everett (w/ Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) def. Shannon LeVangie
* Limitless World Championship: Alec Price (c) def. Rip Byson
