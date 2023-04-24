Limitless Identity Crisis Full Results 04.22.2023: Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Mac Daniels Headliner Match & More

The Limitless Identity Crisis show was hosted by Limitless Wrestling on April 22 in Hermon, ME. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and see some highlights below.

* Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) defeated ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes)

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Alexander Lee

* Alec Price defeated Judas Icarus

* B3CCA & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) defeated Brad Cashew, Dean Furnacola & Joseph Alexander

* Rip Byson defeated Travis Williams

* CPA and Troy Nelson defeated Mark Sterling

* Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Mac Daniels