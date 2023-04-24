wrestling / News
Limitless Identity Crisis Full Results 04.22.2023: Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Mac Daniels Headliner Match & More
The Limitless Identity Crisis show was hosted by Limitless Wrestling on April 22 in Hermon, ME. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and see some highlights below.
* Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) defeated ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes)
* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Alexander Lee
* Alec Price defeated Judas Icarus
* B3CCA & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) defeated Brad Cashew, Dean Furnacola & Joseph Alexander
* Rip Byson defeated Travis Williams
* CPA and Troy Nelson defeated Mark Sterling
* Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Mac Daniels
You gotta pay if you wanna smack my ass https://t.co/lvsCDA2iBr
— Macrae Martin (@thehotstepperpw) April 23, 2023
FOLDING LAUNDRY https://t.co/05KXE5znXF
— Judas Icarus (@thejudasicarus) April 23, 2023
#IdentityCrisis @ThePrizeCityOG pic.twitter.com/ebjnS9t3u2
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 23, 2023
#IdentityCrisis @b3cca4ever @MSPistheVIBE pic.twitter.com/kZukJko0n5
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 23, 2023