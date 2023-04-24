wrestling / News

Limitless Identity Crisis Full Results 04.22.2023: Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Mac Daniels Headliner Match & More

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Limitless Wrestling

The Limitless Identity Crisis show was hosted by Limitless Wrestling on April 22 in Hermon, ME. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and see some highlights below.

* Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) defeated ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes)

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) defeated Alexander Lee

* Alec Price defeated Judas Icarus

* B3CCA & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) defeated Brad Cashew, Dean Furnacola & Joseph Alexander

* Rip Byson defeated Travis Williams

* CPA and Troy Nelson defeated Mark Sterling

* Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Mac Daniels

