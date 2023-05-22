wrestling / News
Limitless Winds Of Change Results 5.20.23: World Title Match, More
Limitless Wrestling’s latest show was Winds of Change on Saturday, which saw the Limitless World Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the Yarmouth, Maine show below, per Cagematch:
* wXw Women’s Championship Match: Ava Everett def. Killer Kelly
* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Ichiban def. BRG, Brian Milonas, and Vaughn Vertigo
* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Channing Thomas def. Dezmond Cole
* Above The Rest def. MSP
* ARTE def. Le Tabarnak de Team
* Rip Byson def. Dirty Dango
* Limitless World Championship Match: BEEF def. Timothy Thatcher
A B O V E T H E R E S T #WindsofChange pic.twitter.com/fw4khinJw5
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) May 21, 2023
1/2
last post of Beef defending his Limitless Championship at Limitless Winds of Change! @LWMaine @GNARLSGARVIN #prowrestling #LimitlessWrestling #independentwrestling pic.twitter.com/LcxgxYCBli
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@Batista_izzy96) May 21, 2023
CRAVATE!!!!! #WindsOfChange pic.twitter.com/nLI5JEHmT6
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 21, 2023
