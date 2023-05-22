Limitless Winds Of Change Results 5.20.23: World Title Match, More

Limitless Wrestling’s latest show was Winds of Change on Saturday, which saw the Limitless World Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the Yarmouth, Maine show below, per Cagematch:

* wXw Women’s Championship Match: Ava Everett def. Killer Kelly

* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Ichiban def. BRG, Brian Milonas, and Vaughn Vertigo

* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Channing Thomas def. Dezmond Cole

* Above The Rest def. MSP

* ARTE def. Le Tabarnak de Team

* Rip Byson def. Dirty Dango

* Limitless World Championship Match: BEEF def. Timothy Thatcher