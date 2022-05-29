Limitless Wrestling Actin’ Up Results 5.28.22: Alice Price Beats Lince Dorado in Headliner

– Limitless Wrestling presented Actin’ Up last night at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* BEEF beat Jake Something.

* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) beat Prestigious (BRG & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba).

* Rip Byson beat Rickey Shane Page.

* Jody Threat beat LuFisto.

* Anything Goes: SLADE beat 1 Called Manders.

* University Rules Match: Dezmond Cole beat Brad Cashew.

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) & Becca beat ARTE (Aaron Rourke, AVA & Ricky Smokes)

* Limitless World Championship: Alec Price (c) beat Lince Dorado to retain the title.