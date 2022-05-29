wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Actin’ Up Results 5.28.22: Alice Price Beats Lince Dorado in Headliner

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Limitless Wrestling - Main Event Actin' Up Image Credit: Limitless Wrestling

– Limitless Wrestling presented Actin’ Up last night at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* BEEF beat Jake Something.
* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) beat Prestigious (BRG & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba).
* Rip Byson beat Rickey Shane Page.
* Jody Threat beat LuFisto.
* Anything Goes: SLADE beat 1 Called Manders.
* University Rules Match: Dezmond Cole beat Brad Cashew.
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) & Becca beat ARTE (Aaron Rourke, AVA & Ricky Smokes)
* Limitless World Championship: Alec Price (c) beat Lince Dorado to retain the title.

