Limitless Wrestling Actin’ Up Results 5.28.22: Alice Price Beats Lince Dorado in Headliner
– Limitless Wrestling presented Actin’ Up last night at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* BEEF beat Jake Something.
* The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) beat Prestigious (BRG & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba).
* Rip Byson beat Rickey Shane Page.
* Jody Threat beat LuFisto.
* Anything Goes: SLADE beat 1 Called Manders.
* University Rules Match: Dezmond Cole beat Brad Cashew.
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) & Becca beat ARTE (Aaron Rourke, AVA & Ricky Smokes)
* Limitless World Championship: Alec Price (c) beat Lince Dorado to retain the title.
Smooth #lucha criminal. I don’t wrestle the lucha libre style, I wrestle the #luchalit style. pic.twitter.com/pAOmtoiIGy
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) May 29, 2022
