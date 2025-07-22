Limitless Wrestling Crunch Time (7.20.25) Results Vacationland Cup Qualifying Battle Royal

Limitless Wrestling held its “Crunch Time” event on July 20 from the Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon, Maine. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Aiden Aggro, Anthony Greene & J-Heru defeated Aaron Rourke, Milo Mirra & Seabass Finn

* Pure Rules Match: Ichiban defeated John Walters

* Vacationland Cup 2025 Qualifying Match: Gabby Forza defeated Davienne

* B3 (B3CCA, Banban & Barbar) defeated The Savage Gnomes (Bear Bronson & Gabby Forza)

* The Wild Jamaicans (Anthony & Hayden) defeated The Powers Of Influence (DJ Powers & Jose Zamora)

* Vacationland Cup 2025 Qualifying Battle Royal: Anthony Greene wins

* Dezmond Cole defeated Donovan Dijak